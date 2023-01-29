Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,906. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $23,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

