Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 774,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.