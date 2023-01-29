Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 676,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of RCAT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 146,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,737. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 9.91.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

