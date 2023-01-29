ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $4,317.12 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00407357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004233 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

