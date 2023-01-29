ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.09 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $5,200.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00402290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00029049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.