Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Regional Health Properties Trading Down 1.5 %
Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 20,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174. Regional Health Properties has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.02.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter.
About Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
