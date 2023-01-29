Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 20,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174. Regional Health Properties has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

About Regional Health Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

