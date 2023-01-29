Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNSDF. HSBC lowered Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Renault Stock Performance

Renault stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

