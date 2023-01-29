Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.01 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Request has a market cap of $111.01 million and $2.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00215201 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11081622 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,312,933.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.