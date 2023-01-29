Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 29th (ACOR, ADP, ANAB, CDNS, CHTR, LTRX, MA, MLAB, NOAH, NXDCF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, January 29th:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $278.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $427.00 to $437.00.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Telstra Group (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $37.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $270.00.

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

