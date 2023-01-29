Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.9 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

NYSE:REXR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 755,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

