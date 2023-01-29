Robert W. Baird Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $305.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.26.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.62. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

