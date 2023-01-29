Robert W. Baird Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $305.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.26.
Albemarle Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ALB stock opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.62. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.