Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

