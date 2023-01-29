Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in January

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.1 days.

Rogers Sugar stock remained flat at $4.29 during trading hours on Friday. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

