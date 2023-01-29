Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in January

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.1 days.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Rogers Sugar stock remained flat at $4.29 during trading hours on Friday. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Sugar (RSGUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.