Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 87,975 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 3.0 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $254.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.