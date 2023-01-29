Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 903,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $173,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

