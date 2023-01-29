Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.31.

Shares of DECK opened at $426.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $428.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

