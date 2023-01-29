Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.51 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SEAS stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

