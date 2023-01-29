Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

