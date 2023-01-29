RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.99 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,435. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

