RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,988 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $48.86. 6,568,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043,519. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

