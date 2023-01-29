RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,441,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,361,656. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.68 and its 200-day moving average is $287.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

