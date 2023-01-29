RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 362 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.3 %

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $76.61. 4,382,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,873. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.