Safe Price Up 25.4% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $236.44 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $11.35 or 0.00047893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00237845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100259 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.26901775 USD and is up 34.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

