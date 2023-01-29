Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

SAIA traded up $16.93 on Friday, reaching $272.75. 728,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $304.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Saia by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Saia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Saia by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Saia by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

