Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 168,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.86 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.92%.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SALM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Further Reading

