Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,289 shares of company stock valued at $24,590,948 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.52. 9,872,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,156,127. The company has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average of $155.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

