SALT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,068.65 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $18,068.65 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00051260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00217145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03075694 USD and is up 14.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $19,952.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

