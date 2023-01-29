Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sanlam in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sanlam stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$6.55. 12,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,694. Sanlam has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.04.

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other.

