Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $5.96 or 0.00024922 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $36.21 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00403445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.39 or 0.28318862 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569700 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.