SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at €104.80 ($113.91) on Wednesday. SAP has a one year low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a one year high of €125.40 ($136.30). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.