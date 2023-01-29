Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0234 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $5,921.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.39 or 0.06844864 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00087322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00058111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.