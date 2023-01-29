Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

