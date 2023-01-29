Secret (SIE) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and $2,229.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00236736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00100423 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00047614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00057568 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00628805 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,579.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.