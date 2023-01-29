SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
LEDS opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
