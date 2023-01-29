Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 13,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $10,943,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 499,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 439,996 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 344,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,633,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

