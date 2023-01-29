Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12. SES has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGBAF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SES from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.78) to €8.00 ($8.70) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

