Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Update

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAAGF remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Shanta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

About Shanta Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shanta Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold in Tanzania. It focuses on New Luika gold mine and Singida projects. The company was founded on July 11, 2005 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.