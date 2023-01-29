Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Update

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.
Shanta Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SAAGF remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Shanta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Shanta Gold
