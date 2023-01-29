Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 414.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 637.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.