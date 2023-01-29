Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Grows By 41.0%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.00% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACON opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Aclarion has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

