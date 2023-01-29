Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Grows By 79.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Adyen stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADYEY shares. New Street Research started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,976.09) to €1,500.00 ($1,630.43) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,630.43) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,934.29.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

