Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Expands By 34.9%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AGAC remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,494. African Gold Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

