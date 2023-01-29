Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rises By 11.9%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,963,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,754,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,907.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aker BP ASA from 465.00 to 455.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.33.

Shares of DETNF remained flat at $29.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

