Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Declines By 17.5%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,456. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.