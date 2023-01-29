Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Increases By 41.0%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 298,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,169. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 331.03%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.