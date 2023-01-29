Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Drops By 35.3%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 10,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,166. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.21 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,380 shares of company stock worth $10,376,018. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.