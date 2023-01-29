Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Decreases By 10.8%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $79.70. 529,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brunswick by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Brunswick by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

