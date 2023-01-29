Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 27.2%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,886. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

