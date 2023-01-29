Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Declines By 48.3%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at $707,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,943. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

CLSD stock remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 121,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.