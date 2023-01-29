Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expands By 8.5%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,435.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,132 shares of company stock worth $4,377,640. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

COLL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 134,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,259. The company has a market capitalization of $949.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

