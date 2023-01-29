Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Expands By 35.9%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Brands Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 869,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,000. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $208.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.81.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

